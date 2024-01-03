Police-JCD clash: 74 sued in Habiganj

Police filed a case against 34 leaders and activists of BNP and local JCD leaders a clash between the party activists and the law enforcers in Habiganj town on Monday.

Habiganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ajoy Deb said Sub-inspector Krishnadhan Sarkar filed the case last night against 34 named, including Zillur Rahman, Mojakkir Emon, Rukon Mia, and 30-40 other unknown persons.

OC Investigation Musleh Uddin said the operation to nab the accused is continuing.

Earlier, at least 25 people, including 10-12 policemen, were allegedly injured in a clash between police and leaders and activists of BNP student front Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) in Shayestanagar area of Habiganj Monday afternoon.

A police van was vandalised during that time.

Habiganj Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Khalilur Rahman claimed 10-12 policemen were injured in the clash. The situation calmed down after a while, he said.

District Chhatra Dal General Secretary Zillur Rahman said that as part of the central programme, Chhatra Dal brought out a peaceful rally. At least 15 leaders and activists were injured in the police attack, he claimed.