National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 3, 2024 10:51 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 11:33 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

Police-JCD clash: 74 sued in Habiganj

Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 3, 2024 10:51 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 11:33 PM

Police filed a case against 34 leaders and activists of BNP and local JCD leaders a clash between the party activists and the law enforcers in Habiganj town on Monday.

Habiganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ajoy Deb said Sub-inspector Krishnadhan Sarkar filed the case last night against 34 named, including Zillur Rahman, Mojakkir Emon, Rukon Mia, and 30-40 other unknown persons.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

OC Investigation Musleh Uddin said the operation to nab the accused is continuing.

Earlier, at least 25 people, including 10-12 policemen, were allegedly injured in a clash between police and leaders and activists of BNP student front Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) in Shayestanagar area of Habiganj Monday afternoon.

A police van was vandalised during that time.

Habiganj Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Khalilur Rahman claimed 10-12 policemen were injured in the clash. The situation calmed down after a while, he said.

District Chhatra Dal General Secretary Zillur Rahman said that as part of the central programme, Chhatra Dal brought out a peaceful rally. At least 15 leaders and activists were injured in the police attack, he claimed.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
নারায়ণগঞ্জে ১৫ বছর পর প্রধানমন্ত্রীর জনসভা আজ
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নারায়ণগঞ্জে ১৫ বছর পর প্রধানমন্ত্রীর জনসভা আজ

আসন্ন দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের আগে আজই প্রধানমন্ত্রীর সর্বশেষ নির্বাচনী সভা বলে জানিয়েছেন আওয়ামী লীগ নেতারা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

‘মন্ত্রীর দায়িত্ব মানুষের সুখ-দুঃখে থাকা, ১৫ বছর শাসনের নামে শোষণ হয়েছে’

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification