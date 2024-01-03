PM to address election rally in Narayanganj tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League president, is going to Narayanganj tomorrow to address the last public rally of the election campaign for the 12th parliamentary pollss to be held on January 07.

The public rally is scheduled to be held at Shamsuzzoha Sports Complex in Fatullah's Masdair area at 2:30 pm.

District and metropolitan Awami League has completed all the arrangements for the election rally. AL leaders and activists of Narayanganj seem enthusiastic and ready to welcome the PM.