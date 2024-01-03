National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 3, 2024 08:43 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 08:47 PM

National Election 2024

Mahila Parishad wants special safeguarding for margilalised women during polls

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (BMP) today submitted a memorandum to the chief election commissioner, emphasising the need for comprehensive security measures, particularly for women from religious minority and marginalised communities in vulnerable constituencies during the upcoming elections.

The memorandum aimed to ensure that people can freely exercise their voting rights regardless of gender, religion, caste, or creed, according to a press release issued in this regard.

Parliamentary elections are crucial for democracy, and women have played a significant role in advocating for their voting rights, stated BMP.

The organisation highlighted past experiences where minority communities, especially marginalised women, faced political violence around elections.

BMP urged the chief election commissioner to implement security measures to safeguard everyone, with special emphasis on women in vulnerable constituencies and to protect religious minority communities.

