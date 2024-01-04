HC defers Fakhrul’s bail hearing till next week

The High Court yesterday deferred till next week the hearing on the rule regarding BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's bail in a case filed over vandalising the chief justice's residence on October 28.

The HC bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin passed the order following a time petition by Fakhrul's lawyer Waliur Rahman.

No senior lawyer backed by BNP appeared for Fakhrul as they were observing a court boycott across the country since January 1 on different demands. On December 7 last year, the HC bench issued the rule asking the state to explain in seven days why Fakhrul should not be granted bail.

On December 3, Fakhrul filed the bail petition with the HC through his lawyers, saying he was not involved in the vandalism of the chief justice's residence in any manner.