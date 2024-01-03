Habiganj-4: Mahbub Ali served show cause notice

The Election Inquiry Committee has served a show cause notice on Awami League nominated candidate Md Mahbub Ali for Habiganj-4 constituency for allegedly violating the electoral code of conduct.

Mahbub is also current state minister for civil aviation and tourism.

The committee chairman Sabuj Pal, also senior assistant judge of Habiganj court, issued it yesterday, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent.

He has been directed to submit a written explanation in person or through a representative by January 5.

According to the letter, Mahbub Ali's election rally was held by blocking the entire road from Pubali Bank junction to Muktijoddha Chatar in Chunarughat Madhya Bazar yesterday afternoon.

Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash was present as the chief guest in that rally. Mahbub Ali, AL district and upazila committee leaders were also present.

Copies of the notice have been sent to various other offices.