Gaibandha-5: HC orders to withdraw 4 officials including UNO

The High Court today directed the authorities concerned to immediately withdraw four election-conducting officials of Gaibandha-5 from all electoral processes as they allegedly had taken part in irregularities in the by-election of the constituency held on October 12, 2022.

The four officials are of Shaghata Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Isahaq Ali, who is an assistant returning officer for this year's polls; upazila Agriculture Officer Md Sadequzzaman; upazila Secondary Education Officer Md Ahsan Habib and upazila Primary Education Officer of Fulchhori Md Belal Hossain.

The Election Commission and deputy commissioner of Gaibandha have been directed to comply with the order.

The HC bench of Justice Md Iqbal Kabir Lytton and Justice SM Maniruzzaman passed the order following a writ petition filed by Farjana Rabbi Bubli, an independent candidate for Saghata-Fulchhori constituency in January 7 election, seeking necessary directives.

Petitioner's lawyer ABM Altaf Hossain told The Daily Star that the four officials, who were involved in conducting the polls during the by-election of Gaibandha-5 on October 12, 2022, had taken part in irregularities.

They had supported Awami League nominated candidate Mahmudul Hasan Ripan at that time and they are still now doing the same, he said.

Today, the HC also issued a rule asking the government and EC to explain in four weeks why their inaction to take appropriate measures according to the application should not be declared illegal, the layer added.