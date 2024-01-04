Don’t want polls that’ll push country into a crisis

Says Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana has said the Election Commission does not want to hold an election that would plunge the country into a crisis.

The government formed through the election should be a stable one, she told reporters at her EC office yesterday.

"If the government becomes unstable, the country will be in danger," she added.

The 12th parliamentary polls are set to be held on January 7.

Rashida said international pressure is not an issue. "There is no pressure from any side. The election will be free and fair and there will be recognition of the polls from all quarters."

She said the election atmosphere is under control of the EC and the January 7 election will be a "festive one".

The election commissioner said the EC will take tough actions against those who would commit irregularities on election day.