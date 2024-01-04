Cumilla- 9: LGRD minister, a candidate in polls, donates Tk 22 lakh

LGRD minister Md Tajuz Islam, who is contesting the upcoming polls from Cumilla-9 (Laksham-Manoharganj), has donated Tk 1 lakh each to 22 families who lost their homes in a fire incident.

A video of the donation event in Manoharganj upazila of Cumilla has been uploaded on the verified Facebook page of Md Tazul Islam, reports our Cumilla correspondent.

Md Hanif Sarker, officer-in-charge of Manoharganj Police Station, said some 22 families lost their houses in the fire that broke out at Mirzapur village of Jhalam Dakkhin Union 12:30am on Tuesday.

He said the minister visited the spot on the same day and declared assistance to rebuild their burned houses.

Jhalam Dakkhin Union Parishad Chairman Ashikur Rahman Hawlader said Tazul Islam donated Tk one lakh for each 22 family to rebuild their house.

However, the correspondent could not reach Manoharganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Uajala Rani Chakma despite repeated phone calls and SMS.

Munir Hossain Khan, senior election officer of Cumilla, said, " We don't know about any fire incident. No one has lodged any complaint about the minister's donation."