Bogura additional DIG show-caused for campaigning for wife

The Election Inquiry Committee of Bogura-1 constituency (Sariakandi and Sonatala upazila) issued a show-cause notice to the additional DIG of Barishal police for allegedly partaking in his wife's polls campaign.

Shahanaj Parveen, joint district and sessions judge, also the chairman of the committee, served the notice to Hamidul Alam today, reports our local correspondent quoting Mahmud Hasan, senior election officer of Bogura.

Citing a news on an online portal, the notice stated that Hamidul Alam reportedly took part in the election campaign of his wife Shahazadi Alam Lipi.

"According to the news, you have taken one month leave to take part in election campaigning using government vehicle," reads the notice.

The notice further said that Hamidul upset the whole environment of the constituency which is a clear violation under section 14(1,2) of the electoral code of conduct, 2008.