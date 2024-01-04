BNP, police clash in Natore, 4 including three cops hurt

3 including party's Joint Convener Daudar arrested

Four people including three police personnel were injured in a clash that broke out between BNP activists and police during the party's leaflet distribution programme in Natore's Singra upazila this morning.

According to police and witnesses, the leaders and activists of BNP, led by BNP Joint Convener Daudar Mahmud, started their leaflet distribution in the morning to gather public support for the party's call to boycott the January 7 election.

When they reached Singra bus stand area around 11:30am, police obstructed them and a clash broke out.

Tariqul Islam, superintendent of police in Natore said three policemen were injured in the clash. BNP men vandalised several vehicles, he added.

Police brought the situation under control and arrested three people including Daudar Mahmud.

Shahidul Islam Bachchu, convener of Natore unit BNP, said BNP activists were distributing leaflets led by Daudar Mahmud. At that time Awami League and Chhatra League men attacked and vandalised Daudar Mahmud's petrol pump in the presence of police.