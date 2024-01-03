National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 3, 2024 11:34 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 11:38 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

Attack on journo in Ctg: Banshkhali MP Mustafizur gets bail

Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 3, 2024 11:34 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 11:38 PM
Court hammer
Star Online Graphics

Awami League nominated candidate Mustafizur Rahman for Chattogram-16 was granted bail today in a case filed by the election commission over attacking a journalist and breaching the electoral code of conduct.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Juel Deb gave the order after Mustafizur surrendered before the court and pleaded for bail, said Mustafiz's lawyer SM Bazlur Rashid Mintu.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to the case statement, on November 30, Mustafizur and his men verbally and physically assaulted Rokib Uddin, a reporter of Independent TV, while he came to RO office to submit his nomination papers.

Later Anupam Shil Partha, senior reporter as well as the Chattogram's in-charge (IC) of Independent TV, lodged a written complaint to Chattogram's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abul Bashar Mohammed Farkhruzzaman, who is also the RO.

Following the written complaint, a probe by the election enquiry committee found the allegations to be true and recommended taking action against the candidate.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
নারায়ণগঞ্জে ১৫ বছর পর প্রধানমন্ত্রীর জনসভা আজ
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নারায়ণগঞ্জে ১৫ বছর পর প্রধানমন্ত্রীর জনসভা আজ

আসন্ন দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের আগে আজই প্রধানমন্ত্রীর সর্বশেষ নির্বাচনী সভা বলে জানিয়েছেন আওয়ামী লীগ নেতারা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

‘মন্ত্রীর দায়িত্ব মানুষের সুখ-দুঃখে থাকা, ১৫ বছর শাসনের নামে শোষণ হয়েছে’

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification