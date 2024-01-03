Attack on journo in Ctg: Banshkhali MP Mustafizur gets bail

Awami League nominated candidate Mustafizur Rahman for Chattogram-16 was granted bail today in a case filed by the election commission over attacking a journalist and breaching the electoral code of conduct.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Juel Deb gave the order after Mustafizur surrendered before the court and pleaded for bail, said Mustafiz's lawyer SM Bazlur Rashid Mintu.

According to the case statement, on November 30, Mustafizur and his men verbally and physically assaulted Rokib Uddin, a reporter of Independent TV, while he came to RO office to submit his nomination papers.

Later Anupam Shil Partha, senior reporter as well as the Chattogram's in-charge (IC) of Independent TV, lodged a written complaint to Chattogram's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abul Bashar Mohammed Farkhruzzaman, who is also the RO.

Following the written complaint, a probe by the election enquiry committee found the allegations to be true and recommended taking action against the candidate.