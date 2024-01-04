AL candidate’s campaign office torched in Patuakhali

An election campaign office of Awami League candidate SM Shahzada for Patuakhali-3 constituency was set on fire in the district's Galachipa upazila yesterday.

The incident happened between 12:30am and 1:30am, said Bakulbaria Ward AL President Md Zaheer Khan.

Some furniture and posters in the office located in Patabunia village under Bakulbaria Union were burnt in the fire, he told our Patuakhali correspondent.

Zaheer Khan said that they closed the AL candidate's campaign office around 12:30am like every day and went home.

Local AL activists informed him about the arson attack in the morning, he said.

Galachipa upazila AL joint general secretary Sardar Md Shah Alam said supporters of the opponent candidate are trying to create chaos knowing that their defeat is certain.

Ferdaus Alam Khan, officer-in-charge of Galachipa Police Station, said no complaint has been received so far in this incident, but police are looking into the matter.

Galachipa Upazila Executive Officer and Assistant Returning Officer Mohiuddin Al Helal said, "We started investigating the matter after we received a verbal complaint."