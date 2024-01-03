3 JP candidates among 4 withdraw from polls race in Sylhet div

Three Jatiyo Party and Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) candidates in three districts under Sylhet division have announced their withdrawal from the election race in the last two days.

Of them, Sabbir Ahmed, JP candidate for Sylhet-5 constituency, announced his withdrawal at a press conference in Sylhet city today stating that the electoral situation is not suitable, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

"In a meeting with the chief election commissioner on December 30, I and other candidates told him that we are being pressurised by several government agencies to stay away from the race. After the complaint, pressure increased," he said.

He said, "The AL candidate and AL-backed independent candidate on Tuesday filed a written complaint to the CEC via the returning officer stating that a government agency is working in favour of a particular candidate."

"As the AL candidates are not being allowed to contest, I have decided to contest the election," he said.

Earlier yesterday, JP candidate for Sunamganj-1 Abdul Mannan Talukder, JP candidate for Habiganj-2 Shankar Paul, and BNM candidate for Sunamganj-4 Dewan Shamsul Abedin withdrew from the polls race showing various reasons.

Abdul Mannan Talukder said, "Given the non-cooperation from central leaders, it is clear that this election is all about sharing seats and a farcical election. That's why I am withdrawing myself from the polls race."

Shankar Paul echoed the same.

Dewan Shamsul Abedin, a former BNP lawmaker of Sunamganj, said, "First I thought the election would be fair and that's why I fought legally to get my candidacy back after it was cancelled by the returning officer."

"Now I can see that there is no level playing field. My supporters were attacked. AL and JP candidates are spreading money to buy votes. That's why I am withdrawing myself from the race," he added.