14 injured in pre-election violence

At least 14 people were injured and two election camps vandalised in pre-polls violence in four districts since Tuesday night.

In Narsingdi-3, four supporters of independent candidate Sirazul Islam Mollah were hurt in an attack allegedly by followers of AL nominee Fazla Rabbi Khan in Shibpur upazila's Matikata area yesterday noon.

"We were preparing to hold an election-related meeting around 1:00pm. Suddenly, some supporters of the boat symbol [Awami League's electoral symbol] arrived in two microbuses and started beating us with sticks," said Imran Hossain, who was injured in the attack.

Sirazul Islam alleged that AL supporters are unleashing terror "sensing their defeat".

Fazla Rabbi Khan could not be reached over the phone for comments, despite repeated attempts.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. They are investigating the incident, said Shibpur Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Farid Uddin.

In Faridpur-4, election camp of AL-nominated candidate Kazi Zafarullah was torched allegedly by supporters of independent Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, also known as Nixon Chowdhury, at a village in Agli union of Faridpur's Bhanga upazila around 3:00am yesterday.

However, MM Siddique, chairman of the union parishad and a Nixon supporter, denied the allegation and said none of their men were involved.

Mamnur Rashid, OC of Bhanga police, said they launched an investigation in this regard.

In Netrakona-5, some 10 people were injured after an election camp of independent candidate Mazharul Islam Sohel Fakir was vandalised allegedly by the supporters of AL-nominated Ahmed Hossain on Tuesday night.

The incident took place in Purbadhala upazila's Putika Bazar area, said Md Rashedul Islam, OC of Purbadhala Police Station.

The same night, Rasel, a supporter of the independent candidate, filed a case in this connection. In the statement, he alleged that supporters of the AL candidate carried out the attack, said the OC.

Ahmed Hossain could not be reached over phone for comments.

In Patuakhali-3, arsonists torched an election campaign office of AL nominee and incumbent lawmaker SM Shahzada in Galachipa upazila's Patabunia village early yesterday.

The upazila AL Joint General Secretary Sardar Md Shah Alam alleged that opposition supporters might have been behind the incident.

Galachipa Police Station's OC Ferdaus Alam Khan said police are investigating the matter.

(Our correspondents from the respective districts contributed to the report.)