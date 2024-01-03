10 hurt, 7 held as cops foil BNP's Barishal anti-polls campaign

At least 10 BNP activists were injured as police charged batons while they were distributing anti-polls leaflets in Barishal city today.

Besides, police also detained former lawmaker and BNP executive committee member Abul Hossain Khan and six others from the spot.

The incident happened in front of BNP's office at Ashwini Kumar Hall Chattar around 11:00am, said BNP Lawyers Forum member Hafiz Ahmmed Bablu.

Barishal Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Md Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan said they requested the BNP leaders and activists not to organise programmes blocking the road without prior permission.

"But they created chaos in the area and so they were removed from the road considering security of the people," he said.

Besides Abul Hossain, the other detainees are: Aminur Rahman Tutu, Al Amin, Hridoy Hossain Tamim, Riyaz Hossain, Sujon Akon and Saiful Islam.

Bablu said they gathered in front of the party's office after forming a human chain and distributed leaflets at the court premises.

"When we were going to start leaflet distribution in front of the party office, police barred us from doing so. At one stage, they charged batons on us, leaving 10 of our leaders and activists injured," he added.