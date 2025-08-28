Zulias Cizar serves legal notice over Ducsu candidacy cancellation

Zulias Cizar Talukdar, a Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election candidate, has served a legal notice to the chief returning officer (CRO) after his candidacy was dropped from the final list.

The notice was sent yesterday via post and email by his lawyer. Copies of the notice were also sent to the vice-chancellor, the appeal disposal tribunal, and the registrar.

In the legal notice, he alleged that his candidacy was cancelled through an unlawful process.

"Instead of following legal procedure, my nomination was withdrawn in a biased manner only four hours after being finalised. This has already turned into a mockery," he said.

On the other hand, Chief Returning Officer Prof Mohammad Zashim Uddin told The Daily Star, "Even on the eve of the polls, if any criminal offence is found, the candidacy will be cancelled. After Zulias Cizar Talukdar 's nomination was published, allegations were made from his hall. The matter was then referred to the university-formed 'Objection Disposal Tribunal'."

He added, "The tribunal found the allegations brought against Zulias to be true."