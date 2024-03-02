WUST honoured at Virginia General Assembly

Washington University of Science and Technology (WUST) in Virginia, US received special recognition and honour at Virginia State Assembly last week, said a press release.

Earlier, WUST was honoured and recognised by the Virginia State Senate in January 2023. That time, 40 senators of the state citated WUST for its contributions to skill-based education.

This time, it has received a special honour from the 100-member House of Delegates of Virginia in the General Assembly.

On February 26, Democrat delegate of District Seven of Fairfax County, Karen Keys Gamarra brought up this university in her speech at the assembly session.

Led by Speaker Don Scott, 100 delegates and all the guests present in the gallery greeted WUST.

University Chancellor Engineer Abubokor Hanip and President Dr Hasan Karaburk led this delegation of 13 members. University CFO Farhana Hanip was, among others, present on the occasion.