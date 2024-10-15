Work together to remove barriers to girls' education: speakers

Identifying the barriers to girls' education in disadvantaged areas and finding solutions to ensure quality education requires coordinated efforts from the government, civil society, development organisations, and local leaders, said speakers at a discussion today.

They were speaking at an advocacy dialogue, titled "Transforming Mindsets: Collaborative Efforts to Overcome Educational Challenges for Girls," organised by JAAGO Foundation Trust at the EMK Center in the capital's Gulshan.

Speaking as chief guest, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said reform is fundamentally about changing mindsets.

"If we can invest in girls' education, they will not only become empowered themselves but will also play a vital role in our overall development. So, I call on everyone to work together to remove barriers to girls' education and ensure access to quality education, particularly in climate-affected areas," said the adviser.

A panel discussion titled "Empowering Girls to Overcome Educational Discrimination in Climate-Vulnerable Regions of Bangladesh: A Vision for a Brighter Future" was held during the dialogue.

The discussion emphasised the importance of advocating to the relevant authorities about the barriers to girls' education in remote areas and promoting potential solutions.

Korvi Rakshand, chairman of JAAGO Foundation Trust, stated, "Our goal is to ensure quality education for underprivileged children, which provides them with opportunities to realise their potential. By working together, we aim to create an environment where every child, especially girls, can pursue their dreams fearlessly and contribute to the development of society."