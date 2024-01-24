Will address confusion over textbook content

Says education minister

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury yesterday said any confusion over the content in a new textbook will be addressed through the opinions of curriculum specialists. He said this while talking to reporters at his secretariat office.

The comments came in the wake of BRAC University terminating Asif Mahtab Utsha, an adjunct faculty member in the philosophy department, for criticising the inclusion of transgender issues in the class seven textbook.

About the issue, he said, "We will discuss the matter with BRAC University after talking to UGC."

Responding to journalists' queries, he said he will also engage with the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) about the issue. "If there is any confusion regarding the content, we will investigate the matter," he added.

"In our country, there is a tendency for certain groups to exploit religion to create anarchy and instability," he said.

