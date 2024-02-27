Viqarunnisa restricts teachers from providing tuition

The teachers of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in the capital cannot provide private coaching or tuition from now on.

The school took the decision at a meeting and passed an order in this regard today, acting principal Keka Roy Chowdhury told The Daily Star.

Keka said, "If we didn't shut it down [coaching centres], there would have been no solution. The incidents of sexual harassment in our school happened in the teacher's private coaching centres. We need to ensure the safety of our girls."

The decision came a day after the arrest of Murad Hossain Sarkar, a mathematics teacher at Viqarunnisa. He was arrested following allegations of sexual harassment.

The school authorities at an emergency meeting today suspended Murad, the acting principal said.

He was withdrawn from his regular duty at the day-shift of the Azimpur branch and was attached to the principal's office after the allegations against him surfaced on February 24, she added.