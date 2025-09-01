Violence at CU: Classes to be suspended today

Probe committee to be formed

All classes and exams will be suspended today at the Chittagong University amid the ongoing violence on the campus and nearby areas.

Meanwhile, Section 144 will remain in force on campus until further notice, confirmed CU Registrar Prof Saiful Islam.

The university will form a probe committee today to investigate the attack on students by locals.

Efforts are also underway to recover the crude weapons used during the incident, he said.

Additionally, a 21-member committee has been formed to foster long-term relations between CU and residents of the Jobra-Fatepur area.

An emergency meeting on the ongoing situation, chaired by the VC, was held from 7:20pm to 10:30pm in the VC's conference room.

CU Vice-Chancellor Prof Yahia Akhtar said, "All demands of anti-discrimination students following August 5 have been met, including the commitment to hold the Chattogram University Central Students' Union elections. Our focus remains solely on the university's development and student welfare."

Chittagong Deputy Commissioner Farida Khanam said, "More than 500 students were injured in the attack, while no one from Jobra village was hurt, indicating a one-sided assault. I have instructed the local chairman to ensure safe overnight accommodation for all university students tonight."