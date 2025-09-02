Uproar in DU after student issues ‘rape threat’ to Ducsu election candidate

A Dhaka University student, who filed a writ petition against a general secretary (GS) candidate in the DU Central Students' Union election, has received rape threat on Facebook from another student, triggering outrage among students on campus.

However, DU student Ali Hossain, who made the threat on Facebook has since removed his post and issued an apology in the face of criticism.

BM Fahmida Alam, a candidate for Liberation War and Democratic Movement Affairs secretary from the left-leaning panels Oporajeyo '71 and Odommo '24, earlier moved the High Court against the nomination of SM Farhad.

Following her writ petition, the HC yesterday (September 1) stayed the Ducsu election process until October 30.

However, an hour later, the Appellate Division's chamber court overturned the stay order.

Soon after, DU student Ali Hossain posted a Facebook status, threatening to organise a "march for gang rape" against Fahmida.

The post sparked anger among students. Around 11:30pm, students of Jagannath Hall brought out a procession. Later, other students from other halls joined the protest.

Protesters demanded that the university authorities take action against Ali Hossain within 24 hours, with some calling for his expulsion.

Kathak Biswas, a resident of Jagannath Hall, said, "Till now, we have not seen any visible action from the administration. Harassing female students is being normalised in the campus."

Anid Hasan, of Amar Ekushey Hall, said, "How can someone issue a rape threat? And even after six hours, the administration has not taken any steps! Dhaka University cannot become a place for potential rapists. He must be expelled within 24 hours."

Meanwhile, students of Zahurul Huq Hall, where Ali Hossain resides, held a press conference demanding that he apologise to Fahmida in person within 24 hours.

In a separate development, Chhatra Dal announced countrywide protests and sit-in programmes in all educational institutions.

Ducsu GS candidate and DU unit President of Islami Chhatra Shibir, SM Farhad, in a Facebook post claimed that the accused student has no ties with Shibir.

Later at night, Farhad submitted a written application to the DU proctor, seeking legal and administrative action against Ali Hossain.