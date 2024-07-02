University teachers’ protest against universal pension scheme illogical: finance minister

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali today said university teachers' protest demanding the cancellation of the Prottoy pension scheme is illogical.

The minister made the remarks after a courtesy meeting with Yangming Yong, Vice President of South, Central and West Asia of Asian Development Bank (ADB).

He said he finds no valid reason behind the protests by university teachers.

Due to the indefinite strike of the university teachers and employees demanding the cancellation of the pension scheme, all academic and administrative activities have come to halt in public universities including Dhaka University (DU) .