Universities to be closed for the sake of students: UGC

The University Grants Commission tonight said all public and private universities, its affiliated medical colleges and others institutions, will remain closed until further notice for the sake of students' safety.

An UGC order said authorities of universities should take steps urging all students to leave their dormitories for the safety of the students.

UGC acting chairman Prof Muhammed Alamgir said that the regulatory authorities took the steps in line with government's decision.

There are 55 public and 114 private universities in the country.