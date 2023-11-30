Uniform entry test not from next year: UGC

The UGC yesterday announced that it will not be able to hold uniform admission test from the upcoming 2023-24 academic year "due to unavoidable reasons".

UGC acting chairman Prof Muhammed Alamgir said the cluster admission system will continue for now. He also urged the institutions that are outside the cluster system, including Dhaka University and Buet, to participate in the cluster system.

The UGC on October 26 finalised the draft of Central Admission Test Authority Ordinance for implementing a single admission test system.

Currently, there are three cluster admission tests -- the GST (general, science, and technology) consisting 22 universities; agriculture (eight universities), and another one with Ruet, Cuet and Kuet. Under this system, universities are grouped together to admit students based on their choices and merit.