Underprivileged female students get bicycles to ensure school attendance

Bicycles have been distributed among 60 underprivileged and talented female secondary school students in Tangail's Basail today to ensure students' attendance in institutions.

Tangail Deputy Commissioner Md Kaiserul Islam handed over the bicycles to the students as chief guest at a programme held at Basail upazila parishad auditorium, reports our Tangail correspondent.

Fatema Akhtar, a student of Kawaljani Lutfa Shanta Girls High School, after the programme, said, "I used to walk one kilometre to school everyday. Now, I can cycle to school."

With Basail UNO Md Shahruk Khan in the chair, Basail UP Chairman Kazi Alid Islam, was present as special guest.