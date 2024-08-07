Uncertainty looms over HSC exams

Question papers kept in various locations damaged in violence

Uncertainty has risen over holding the HSC and equivalent exams following incidents of attacks on multiple locations across the country where question papers were stored.

Confidential exam materials, including question papers, were stored in various police stations and other facilities for safekeeping. Several of those locations came under attack on Monday following the resignation and departure of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

During the attacks, question papers in many areas were burned or destroyed, according to multiple officials from the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

As a result, a new set of question papers needs to be prepared, which board officials indicate could take some time.

Meanwhile, a number of exam centres around the country were also damaged in similar attacks and are in urgent need of repair, reports UNB.

Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar sent a letter to the education boards concerned, requesting a detailed report on the status of the confidential materials. The letter asked whether these materials were intact and, if not, for a full report detailing the extent of the damage.

"But whether the examinations can be held as per the schedule will be known tomorrow [today]," Prof Tapan told The Daily Star yesterday.

Meanwhile, the education ministry officials estimate that it may take at least another month to begin holding the exams.

The HSC and equivalent exams, which were previously postponed due to the violence surrounding quota reform protests, were later rescheduled to resume on August 11.