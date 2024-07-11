UGC asks VCs to take measures to bring students back to classes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) today instructed the vice-chancellors of all universities to take necessary measures to bring the anti-quota protesting students back to their classes.

It also asked the VCs to take the necessary steps to create a conducive educational environment on the campuses.

The UGC issued a letter, signed by its UGC Secretary Ferdous Zaman, in this regard today.

The letter said the protesting students should return to their respective educational institutions and resume their studies.

The court expects that the heads of universities, including vice-chancellors and proctors, will take measures to bring their students back to institutions and create a conducive educational environment, the letter read.

"If the protesting students wish, they can present their arguments to the court through their lawyer. The court would consider it----," the letter added.

The UGC sent this letter following a Supreme Court order today, which imposed a status quo on the issue of quotas in government jobs.