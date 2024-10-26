Tongsoi: a trailblazer for her community

Becomes first female Khumi student to enrol in a public university

Tongsoi Khumi, who hails from remote Mongyo Para under Rowangchhari upazila of Bandarban, has become the first female student from the Khumi community to enrol in a public university.

She has been admitted to the anthropology department of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet for 2023-24 academic session, reports our Bandarban correspondent.

Tongsoi's father, who served as headteacher of a government primary school in Taracha union under the upazila, was also the first government employee hailing from the community. He passed away in 2014.

Tongsoi is the third among four siblings. Her two elder brothers are also public university students. One of them is pursing master's in graphic design at Dhaka University, while the other is a third-year honour's student of the Institute of Education and Research at Rajshahi University.

Her younger sister is a student at a school in Dhaka.

Tongsoi's elder brother Suitong Khumi said all the four siblings grew up with an aspiration to contribute to the advancement of their community.

"However, to make an impact, we believed that it is necessary to first become capable and skilled individuals. This motivation has driven us to focus on our education, with a view to enrol and study at a public university," he said.

He also said their mother became their sole provider by weaving the traditional clothes of the community after their father's demise.

Suitong also said he also works part-time in graphic design, and contributes to support the education of his younger siblings.

Siong Khumi, president of Khumi Social Council, said there are several Khumi female students studying in private universities, Tongsoi is the first female student from the community to enrol in a public university.

Since most Khumi people live in remote areas amid various socio-economic challenges and obstacles, it is not easy for them, especially the girls, to gain access to higher education, he also said.

Tongsoi's achievement will have a positive impact on other students from the community, Siong added.

The Khumis are one of the smallest and most vulnerable communities in the Chattogram Hill Tracts region.

As per the 2022 government census, community has a population of only 3,994, mostly residing in the remote hilly areas of Ruma, Rowangchhari, and Thanchi upazilas of Bandarban.

Lelung Santham Khumi, who became the first student to earn graduate and postgraduate degrees from the community, said the Khumi people have a long history, having lived in the hills since before the British colonial times, and have been surviving through jhum cultivation in deep forests and hills.