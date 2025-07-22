Education
Today's HSC, equivalent exams postponed: Mahfuj Alam

The photo was taken from Tejgaon College, Dhaka, today (June 26, 2025). Photo: Prabir Das

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations scheduled for today have been postponed, according to Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam.

According to a statement signed by Md Mamun-or-Rashid, public relations officer of the information and broadcasting ministry, the HSC and equivalent exams scheduled for today have been postponed following yesterday's Air Force fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara's Diabari.

In a Facebook post, Mahfuj said he had met with Education Adviser Prof CR Abrar, who informed him of the decision to defer the exams.

However, no official notice had been issued earlier by the Ministry of Education or relevant education boards.

HSC candidates, guardians and several public figures had raised concerns on social media about holding the examinations in the aftermath of the tragic aircraft crash at Milestone College in Uttara that left at least 22 killed and 169 injured.

