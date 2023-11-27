Today's exams of 179 govt primary schools in Kapasia postponed

The District Primary Education Office postponed today's annual exams of 179 government primary schools in Kapasia upazila of Gazipur.

Masud Bhuiya, Gazipur district primary education officer, told The Daily Star this morning that the authorities of Batpara Government Primary School yesterday took examinations for classes 3-5 on Islam and Moral Education instead of mathematics.

That is why today's Islam and Moral Education exam was postponed, he added.

The 178 other schools conducted the mathematics exam yesterday as per the routine, he said.

The annual evaluation is being conducted with one question paper simultaneously in 179 primary schools under Kapasia upazila, our Gazipur correspondent reports.

So today's Islam and Moral Education exam has been postponed in all the primary schools today because its question was revealed through yesterday's test at the Batpara Government Primary School, Masud Bhuiya said.

Shahina Begum, head teacher of Batpara Government Primary School, said the incident happened due to an error in the exam routine.

Kapasia Upazila Primary Education Officer Ramita Islam told The Daily Star that the postponed exam will be held later when a fresh question would be printed.