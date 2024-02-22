Tk 50,000 for DU ‘B’ unit questionnaire!

DU authorities warn parents and students not to fall for the scam

A group is offering to sell "exam questions" for Tk 50,000 ahead of tomorrow's admission tests for Dhaka University's undergraduate programmes.

The university administration said the law enforcers were notified about the matter and warned parents and students not to fall for the scam.

DU will hold exams for B unit -- arts, law, and social sciences faculties -- tomorrow. The exams will be held from 11:00am to 12:30pm.

To check out the truth behind the allegations, our DU correspondent found that a member of the alleged racket can be contacted on Telegram through a QR code.

The question paper gang has been active on social media recently and their activity has gone viral.

When someone sends this person a message asking about question papers, he replies through a voice message, "If you want to get question papers before the exam, send the admit card of the admission test first. I will inform you about the procedure."

Then the person sends a message that reads, "Condition: Total asking price is Tk 50,000; Tk 20,000 in advance and Tk 30,000 after taking the test. Clear picture of the admission card of the B unit [arts, law and social sciences] of Dhaka University should be given. Tk 20,000 plus the admit card's photo must be submitted by 4:00pm today [Thursday] to join the secret group. If you agree to this condition, let me know and I will add it to the messenger account."

The person also said that they would get the question paper later in the evening.

Calling it a scam, DU Proctor Maksudur Rahman told The Daily Star, "We are aware of this matter. The cybercrime unit of the police has already been informed to take necessary action. They verified and informed us that this group is trying to scam the students."

Talking to The Daily Star, the university's Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Professor Sitesh Chandra Bachar said, "We have come to know that this gang wants to scam students. We urge parents and aspirants not to fall prey to such scams.

"Examination will be conducted normally, like other years. Students will get a chance based on their merit. There is no other way," he added.