Think about alternatives for students who can't take yearly exams for blockades: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the education ministry to think about an alternative system for students who were unable to sit for the annual examinations due to hartal and blockade programmes.

She said this while unveiling the results of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations online.She extended sincere thanks to all concerned in publishing the results of HSC and equivalent exams within 60 days (the stipulated time).

The PM also said her government was placing importance on research, science and technology education.

"We're paying special attention to attracting our students to science and technology education," she said.

She said an initiative has been taken to establish a government technical school and college in every upazila. Besides, four engineering colleges, 23 polytechnic institutes, four women polytechnic institutes and two new survey institutes are being established.

The PM greeted the students who succeeded in the exams and their guardians as well as teachers and other staff of the educational institutes.

Referring to the unsuccessful candidates, she asked them not to be upset, and take better preparation for the next time. "There is nothing to be upset about," she said.

Hasina requested guardians and teachers to show empathy towards unsuccessful students and motivate them to pay more attention to study.

Talking about the transgender community, the PM asked the authorities of schools and colleges not to humiliate or neglect people of the community when giving jobs or enrolment in the institutes.

She also called upon the guardians not to think of a transgender child as unwanted, but to think of them as a member of the family and ensure equal opportunity for them.

Focusing on the AL government's success in the education sector, she said they raised the literacy rate to 76.08 percent now from 45 percent, facing natural disasters, arson violence and Covid-19 pandemic since 2009.

This year a total of 13, 74,488 students sat for HSC and equivalent exams from August 17 to September 25. Of them, 6,98,135 are boys and 6, 76,353 are girls.

Some 5,097 educational institutes --- 1,758 junior secondary and 2, 629 secondary schools, 226 school and colleges, 379 colleges, 105 degree colleges-- were enlisted under the Monthly Pay Order (MPO) during the three consecutive terms of Awami League government.