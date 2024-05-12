‘The letter holds no further significance’

Says edu minister on letter sent to public admin ministry on raising age limit to enter govt job

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury today said his recommendation letter to the public administration ministry regarding raising the age limit for public service holds no further significance as the state has already clarified its stance.

On May 6, Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain told the parliament that the issue of raising the age limit for entering government jobs is a matter of the government's policy decision.

"We will review the issue in the future and take a final decision," the minister said.

Mohibul while attending a press briefing to announce SSC result at the secretariat said, "Yet, a particular group is attempting to exploit my recommendation for their agenda. Any attempts to incite unrest or take to the streets over this matter are unacceptable."

Any further demonstrations or street movements on this matter are unacceptable, he said.

Mohibul Hassan some job seekers approached him regarding their demands to increase the age limit for entry-level positions. While discussing their demands, he realised that it may be possible for him to recommend this to the Public Administration Ministry.

The public administration ministry has already said any decision is subject to government policy, and there has been no final decision on the matter.

"The state has clarified the issue, and my recommendation letter holds no further significance after the response," the minister said.

Mohibul Hassan also said the number of job seekers over 30 age groups is only one percent, of those who did not get jobs. Therefore, it raises questions about the necessity of increasing the age limit."

Yesterday, students and job seekers staged a demonstration at the Dhaka University campus demanding that the government increase the age limit to apply for government jobs to 35 years from the existing 30.

The education minister recently sent a letter to the public administration ministry urging it to increase the age limit for entering government jobs.