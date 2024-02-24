Education
Star Digital Report
Sat Feb 24, 2024 10:26 AM
Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 10:54 AM

Most Viewed

Education

The Daily Star honouring high achievers in O, A level exams

Star Digital Report
Sat Feb 24, 2024 10:26 AM Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 10:54 AM

The Daily Star is honouring the high achievers in O- and A-Level examinations in a programme today, with a tagline "Saluting the nation builders of tomorrow".

Photo: Star

The students from both Edexcel and Cambridge are being honoured for their outstanding results in O- and A-Level at the Mirpur indoor stadium. The Daily Star is awarding a total of 2,563 students, including 1,765 O-level and 656 A-level students, for their achievements.

The awardees' parents, families, teachers, friends, and special guests are also attending the event.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The programme started with the rendition of the national anthem.

Editor and Publisher of The Daily Star, Mahfuz Anam, welcomed all shortly after the programme began around 9:20am. By then, the indoor stadium was full to the brim.

HSBC Bank is the title sponsor of the event titled 23rd The Daily Star HSBC O & A level Awards. Meanwhile, Pearson Edexcel and Cambridge are the academic partners.

Photo: Star

The Daily Star initiated the unique annual event in 1999, which, over the years, has turned into a source of inspiration for many.

Related topic:
o & a level awardthe daily star awardHigh Achievers in O and A Level Exams
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

The Daily Star honours 2055 high achievers

The Daily Star honours 2055 high achievers in O, A level exams

The Daily Star Award 2019

All the best, shining stars

Dream big, achieve big

58 bask in global glory

গাজীপুরে সিটি করপোরেশনের গাড়িচাপায় পোশাক শ্রমিক নিহত, মহাসড়ক অবরুদ্ধ
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

গাজীপুরে সিটি করপোরেশনের গাড়িচাপায় পোশাক শ্রমিক নিহত, মহাসড়ক অবরুদ্ধ

ঢাকা-ময়মনসিংহ মহাসড়কে যান চলাচল বন্ধ রয়েছে।

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|এয়ারলাইনস ও অন্যান্য

অক্টোবরে চালু হবে শাহজালাল বিমানবন্দরের তৃতীয় টার্মিনাল

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification