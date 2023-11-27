Technical edu board outperforms others

While an overall decline in the pass rate and number of GPA-5 holders marked this year's Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations, the Technical Education Board has emerged as the top-performing board.

The Technical Education Board outperformed all other education boards with a pass rate of 91.25 percent.

However, the rate fell short compared to the previous two times, 94.41 percent in 2022 and 92.85 percent in 2021.

Although the number of examinees under the board increased this year, the number of GPA-5 achievers declined by 127 compared to the previous year.

A total of 1,53,983 students took the examinations from the board this time, of whom 6,977 achieved GPA-5.

Also, like the other education boards across the country, female students outperformed their male counterparts in the technical board examinations as well. The pass rate for female students stands at 95 percent, compared to 89.77 percent for male students.

Also, 4,437 female students secured GPA-5, compared to 2,540 male students.

MADRASA EDUCATION BOARD

Meanwhile, the overall pass rate for Madrasa board is 90.75 percent, which is the lowest in the last three years. It was 92.56 percent in 2022 and 95.49 percent in 2021.

Like the Technical and other boards, female students of the Madrasa board have also followed the trend of outperforming boys, as the pass rate for girls is 92.72 percent, while for boys it is 89.09 percent.

Out of 98,139 examinees under the board, 46,272 males and 40,560 females successfully passed the examinations. A total of 7,097 students achieved GPA-5.