Teachers’ Network urges 7% education budget, curriculum reform

Demands overhaul of governance and curriculum

The University Teachers' Network has called for increasing education budget allocation to 7 percent of GDP within four years, with dedicated funding for research and teacher training from pre-primary to tertiary levels.

At a conference held at Dhaka University yesterday, the platform also called for a separate pay scale and employment benefits for teachers across all education stages.

In a position paper titled "Post-July Uprising: Current State of Educational Institutions Across the Country," the network criticised the lack of substantive reform in the education sector, describing recent changes as mere administrative reshuffling along political lines, shifting allegiance from one group (Awami League) to another (Jamaat-BNP).

The Teachers' Network made several recommendations in that position paper. They are:

- Making the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) autonomous

- Forming a national education reform committee

- Redesigning the curriculum to prioritise freedom of thought, institutional autonomy, and analytical learning- Rejecting World Bank-led commercialisation and expanding access for disadvantaged students

- Capping class sizes, ending tuition hikes, and improving dormitory access

- Democratising university governance by limiting political influence in syndicates and senates

- Empowering departments over VCs in recruitment decisions; supporting visiting professorships

- Protecting environmentally critical areas from campus expansion

The platform further advocated for funded MPhil and PhD programmes, competitive, nonpartisan research grants, and the creation of international-standard research centres.

In a second paper titled "Politics in Post-July Uprising Bangladesh," the network reflected on democratic risks and reform opportunities.

The session was presided over by Prof Gitiara Nasreen of Dhaka University, moderated by Prof Samina Luthfa, and attended by Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh, Supreme Court lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua, and university teachers.

Earlier in the day, the network staged an "Anti-Repression Teachers' Assembly" protest march, beginning from Aparajeyo Bangla and concluding at the Faculty of Social Sciences.