Wed Aug 13, 2025 06:54 PM
Teachers give govt one month to nationalise MPO schools

Photo: Amran Hossain

Teachers demanding the nationalisation of MPO-listed institutions have given the government a one-month ultimatum, until September 14, to meet their demands.

If the demands are not met within this period, they warned of a full-day work abstention in all educational institutions across Bangladesh on September 15.

The announcement came after a meeting with Education Adviser CR Abrar today.

Delwar Hossain Azizi, member secretary of the Alliance seeking nationalisation of the MPO-listed educational institutions, said, "Our demands are logical, and we have given 30 days to fulfil them. If they are ignored, we will go for a nationwide movement."

