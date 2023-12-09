Teacher Recruitment Test: 37 detained over fraud in Gaibandha

Rab yesterday detained 37 people for their involvement in fraud relating to assistant primary teachers' recruitment tests in Gaibandha.

The detainees include five members of a fraud gang and 32 examinees, including 23 female and nine male, Mostafizur Rahman, company commander of Rapid Action Battalion-13, told our correspondent.

Acting on a tip-off, a Rab team detained them during drives conducted at different exam centres in town between 10:00am and 11:00am, said a press release issued by Rab-13.

The elite force members also seized 24 master cards, 20 Bluetooth devices, 17 mobile phones, bank checks, and stamps from the detainees, the release read.

The five fraud gang members are Maruf, Munna, Sohel, Nazrul, and Sohag.

During primary interrogation, the members confessed to Rab that they scammed the examinees out of Tk 14-18 lakh each, promising them job lobbies and answers to test questions through electronic devices.

"We are going to file a fraudulence case against them and then hand them over to police," added Mostafizur Rahman.