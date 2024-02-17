Education
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Feb 17, 2024 08:00 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 17, 2024 08:35 PM

Take stern action against culprits: Nowfel

The education minister said this on the recent clashes at CU
UNB, Dhaka
File photo

Expressing deep concern over the recent clashes on the Chittagong University campus between two groups of Chhatra League activists, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel today urged the university authorities to take stern action against those responsible.

The minister spoke to CU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter and called for immediate action to identify and punish the perpetrators.

Nowfel also asked the CU authorities for steps to ensure a safe and secure campus for all students by driving out outsiders from the dormitories.

The minister suggested the CU administration to work with the university teachers and law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and discipline on the campus.

He warned that no one would be spared, regardless of their political affiliation.

