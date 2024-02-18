Take stern action against culprits

Says education minister on recent clashes at CU

Expressing deep concern over the recent clashes on Chittagong University campus between two groups of Chhatra League activists, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury yesterday urged the university authorities to take stern action against those responsible.

The minister spoke to CU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter and called for immediate action to identify and punish the perpetrators.

He also asked the CU authorities for steps to ensure a safe and secure campus for all students by driving out outsiders from the dormitories.

He suggested the CU administration to work with teachers and law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and discipline on campus.

He warned that no one would be spared, regardless of their political affiliation.