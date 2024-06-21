Summer vacation cut short

Schools, colleges to open June 26

The government has decided to shorten the summer vacation for educational institutions by a week to make up for learning losses caused by unexpected closures earlier this year due to cold waves and heat waves, among other reasons.

The last day of the summer vacation will be on June 25 (Tuesday) and educational institutions will reopen on June 26 (Wednesday), said MA Khair, the public relations officer at the Ministry of Education.

According to the academic calendar, this year's Eid-ul-Azha and summer vacation started on June 13 and were scheduled to continue until July 2.

Meanwhile, the ministry also decided to resume the two-day weekend -- Friday and Saturday -- for educational institutions.

In May, the education ministry announced that academic activities at all secondary-level educational institutions would resume on Saturdays to compensate for the sudden closures due to the heatwaves.