Students used AI to cheat in exam as principal sipped tea: NU VC

National University Vice-Chancellor Prof ASM Amanullah today delivered a scathing critique of Bangladesh's higher education system, saying that students are openly using artificial intelligence to cheat during exams, with no action from authorities.

"During a recent visit to a college in Dhaka, I saw students using AI on their mobile phones to take exams inside the hall, while the principal sat outside sipping tea," Amanullah said at a dialogue on "365 Days of the Interim Government" hosted by the Centre for Policy Dialogue at a Dhaka hotel.

"We talk about quality education, yet in the past 53 years, we have failed to achieve it," he said, adding that the current syllabus is outdated -- "not even fit for the First Industrial Revolution, let alone the Fourth."

He noted that in many colleges, teachers grade subjects outside their expertise, such as physics teachers marking philosophy papers. Honours and master's colleges often lack laboratories, and where they exist, practical work is rare.

"Students pass physics and chemistry without conducting a single experiment," he said.

Calling the moral weakness of teachers "alarming," Amanullah said it was difficult to find responsible educators. "Among 10 teachers, you'll often find them split into three rival groups," he remarked.

The VC also pointed out that despite the government spending over $2 billion annually on MPO salaries for National University-affiliated teachers and more than $1 billion on technical and madrasa education, some 40 percent of graduates remain unemployed.