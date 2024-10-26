Students take charge of dining at Chittagong University hall

Chittagong University students have long complained about the poor quality of food in the residential halls. However, a new initiative has seen students take responsibility for improving dining standards.

On Friday, following the Jummah prayer, students at the Suhrawardy Hall served a meal of polao with chicken and mung dal for just Tk 30. The lunch was attended by the university's Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Shamim Uddin Khan, Hall Provost Mohammad Abdul Mannan, Proctor Tanvir Mohammad Haider Arif, and residential faculty members, who joined students for the meal.

In the backdrop of the demand for better food quality in the university's halls, the initiative to manage dining through student oversight was introduced following the appointment of a new administration at the university and in the residential halls. Suhrawardy Hall is the first to implement this pilot program.

If successful, the responsibility for dining in other halls will gradually be handed over to students as well.

Mohammad Abdul Mannan, provost of Suhrawardy Hall, stated that all dining responsibilities have been assigned to students, who will be supported by an 11-member committee, including two residential faculty members as conveners.

Students expressed enthusiasm about the quality of the first day's meal, praising the 30-taka offering on various social media platforms. Alongside the positive feedback, there were critiques of the previous administration's failures in managing food services.