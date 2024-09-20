Students make pro-VC, treasurer take oath at SUST

Both parties now claim 'it was a misunderstanding'

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology found itself embroiled in controversy after newly-appointed pro-VC Prof Dr Shajedul Karim and Treasurer Prof Dr Ismail Hossain were seen taking oaths -- prompted by none other than student leaders.

The teachers were apparently instructed by members of the anti-discrimination student movement to swear allegiance to the "spirit of the mass uprising" and vowed to keep the campus free from student politics, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

Among other things, the students also made the teachers pledge that the university authorities would take necessary steps for the overall development of SUST.

The incident sparked a flurry of criticism, especially after video footage of the oath-taking started making the rounds on social media. The footage shows student leader Polash Bakhtiar reciting the oath while the pro-VC and treasurer repeating after him.

Many questioned how students can assume the role of oath administrators to senior university officials.

In separate statements today, both university authorities and the anti-discrimination student movement coordinators claimed it was all just a "misunderstanding".

According to both sides, the unexpected oath was a spontaneous moment during what was meant to be a harmless views-exchange session.

Polash said, "After discussing the July revolution, we merely requested them to take an oath in the spirit of the uprising. There was no intent to disrespect the teachers."

He also apologised to the university officials "as a gesture of goodwill".

Meanwhile, the pro-VC blamed "over-enthusiasm".

"It happened in the excitement of the moment, and we are embarrassed by the situation," he said, before adding that an official press note had been released to clear the air.

In the official statement signed by the university's acting registrar Syed Solim Md Abdul Kadir, the authorities said the oath was never intended to be a formal ceremony.

"The students have since sought forgiveness, and both sides have moved on," read the official statement.