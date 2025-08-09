Students lock CU hall canteen for serving stale, unhygienic food

Students of Chittagong University's (CU) AF Rahman Hall locked the hall canteen and an adjacent shop today, alleging that they were selling unhygienic and stale food.

They said repeated complaints to the administration had gone unheard and vowed not to reopen the facilities until their 13 demands were met.

The incident took place around 2:30pm.

Witnesses said trouble began when the owner of the canteen served food to a student without washing his hands. When the student objected to the matter, the owner reportedly replied, "Eat it if you want, or leave it."

Angered by this, students of AF Rahman Hall and nearby Alaul Hall locked the doors of the canteen.

Later, AF Rahman Hall residential teacher Morshedul Haque, assistant proctors Korban Ali and Nurul Hamid Kanan inspected the canteen and the hall's dining room.

They said stale khichuri and rotten eggs were found during the visit.

The students' demands include -- ensuring hygiene, providing filtered drinking water, replacing the current owners, repainting the premises, installing fans, banning child labour, supplying new furniture, regular maintenance, improving staff behaviour, setting up two new grocery and food shops, replacing old utensils, ensuring adequate lighting, and installing clean basins in all shops.

Abdul Awal, a master's student of political science, said, "Two months ago, I suffered food poisoning after eating in this canteen. Today's incident was the last straw."

AF Rahman Hall manager Zainal Abedin claimed the rotten eggs had been set aside to return them to suppliers, although they were stored in the same refrigerator where fresh food was kept.

Economics department lecturer and house tutor Morshedul said, "If the provost does not take action, I will step down from my role here. The canteen and shop will remain closed from now on."

Assistant Proctor Kanan said, "We found that the food quality was unacceptable. The students did not resort to violence, and I commend them for that. We will discuss the matter with hall authorities and the top administration. Until then, the facilities will remain closed."