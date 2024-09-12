Students to hold 'mass wedding' event at DU dorms on Sept 20

A group of residential students of several dormitories at Dhaka University took an initiative to organise a "mass marriage" programme for hall students.

The students took such an initiative to break the "taboo" surrounding marriages and bring a change to the concept of weddings.

"We took the initiative first to make it easier for friends, juniors and seniors to get married. We will arrange a programme on September 20 to celebrate the students-led mass uprising. On that day, we will arrange 'mass marriage' for only those interested students of the dormitory," said Al Amin Sarker, a fourth-year student of English Department and a resident of Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall.

If someone wants to get married that day, they would have to tie the knot in the presence of the parents/guardians of the couple, he said.

Some of the couples in the campus have expressed interest to participate in the ceremony, said the organiser.

"People and students are supporting such initiative eagerly. We have already informed the hall's authority informally. We will meet the cost by raising funds," said Al Amin Sarker.

Talking to The Daily Star, Professor Faruk Shah, provost of Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall of the university, said, "We are arranging a programme for the students. But, we have not been informed of such an event [mass marriage]. We'll talk to the students in this regard."

Prof Mohammad Zabed Hossain, provost of Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall, echoed the same, saying, "We not know of such an event. We know only about the programme which will be organised for celebrating the mass uprising."