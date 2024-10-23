Students enter Secretariat in protest of poor HSC results; over 50 detained

A group of HSC students, who failed or got poor results, entered the Secretariat and staged a protest today, demanding a reevaluation of their results.

Following the protest, police detained over 50 students.

Around 3:00pm today, students were seen protesting in front of the main gate beneath Building No. 6 of the Secretariat, where the Ministry of Education is located. A large number of police officers, along with army personnel, were also present.

During the protest, a student said that they want fair results for the HSC examination and justice for the attacks on them at various boards across the country. The students vowed to continue their protest until their demands were met.

At one point, the police chased the students, causing them to disperse. By 3:15pm, law enforcement officers had removed a significant number of the protesters from the Secretariat, and some were detained by the police.

Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star that police detained over 50 students for questioning. After the questioning, further steps would be taken.

They were taken away in two prison vans from inside the Secretariat.

Earlier, on October 20, a section of these students had entered the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board office in the Bakshibazar area, where they staged protests and caused damage.