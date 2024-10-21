Education
Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 21, 2024 08:11 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 08:33 PM

Education

Students block road after college principal assaulted by BNP leader

Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 21, 2024 08:11 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 08:33 PM
Photo: Collected

Students of Benapole Degree College staged a protest, blocking the road in front of Benapole land port today, following an attack on their principal, Kamruzzaman Shanti, by BNP leader Masudur Rahman Milan.

The students called for the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of Milan, as well as his expulsion from the BNP.

The incident occurred after the college's managing committee was formed yesterday through voting. Milan allegedly demanded that the elected committee be dissolved and attempted to install his favoured candidate as chairman.

When Principal Kamruzzaman refused to comply, Milan physically assaulted him in his office.

CCTV footage of the assault has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among students and the public. The footage shows Milan attacking the principal, prompting today's protest by the students.

Milan could not be contacted for comments.

