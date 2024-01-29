SSC exams to begin on Feb 15

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations are scheduled to begin on February 15, and as such, all coaching centres will remain closed for a month starting February 13.

The decision came from a meeting of the National Monitoring and Law and Order Committee held yesterday with Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel in the chair.

This year, a total of 20,24,192 examinees will participate in the examinations from 29,735 educational institutions at 3,700 centres.

The meeting also decided that no one will be allowed to use mobile phones or other unapproved electronic devices to ensure a fair and cheating-free environment during the examinations.

Teachers, officials, and employees who will handle question papers will also not be allowed to use phones.

Only the centre secretary will be allowed to use a mobile phone without an internet connection.

An executive magistrate and tag officer will be employed for every centre and the tag officer will carry the question paper along with the hall secretary with police security.

The question code will be announced 25 minutes before the exam begins.

Law enforcers and other departments concerned will strengthen vigilance against rumours of question paper leaks on social media platforms and those involved.